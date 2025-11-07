Reviewing bioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) & XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL)

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) and bioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

XWELL has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bioMerieux has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for XWELL and bioMerieux, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XWELL 1 0 0 0 1.00 bioMerieux 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

8.7% of XWELL shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of XWELL shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares XWELL and bioMerieux”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XWELL $30.60 million 0.17 -$16.85 million ($4.10) -0.21 bioMerieux $4.31 billion 3.54 $467.68 million N/A N/A

bioMerieux has higher revenue and earnings than XWELL.

Profitability

This table compares XWELL and bioMerieux’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XWELL -63.18% -265.41% -72.67% bioMerieux N/A N/A N/A

Summary

bioMerieux beats XWELL on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XWELL

XWELL, Inc. provides health and wellness services in airport and off airport marketplaces in the United States and internationally. It operates in four segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Naples Wax Center, and Treat. The XpresSpa segment traveler's spa services, including massage, nail, and skin care services, as well as spa and travel products. The XpresTest segment offers diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck Wellness Centers in airports, to airport employees and to the traveling public but has transitioned to the CDC's bio-surveillance program; and provides marketing support through HyperPointe business to various health and health-related channels. The Napple Wax Center segment offers skincare and cometic products, as well as face and body waxing services. The Treat segment provides access to wellness services for travelers at on-site centers, consisting of self-guided yoga, meditation, and low impact weight exercises programs. The company offers its services through stores, kiosks, and online. The company was formerly known as XpresSpa Group, Inc. and changed its name to XWELL, Inc. in October 2022. XWELL, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About bioMerieux

bioMérieux S.A. develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems that use biological samples, such as blood, saliva, urine, etc. for the diagnosis of infectious diseases, including bacterial infections, parasitic infections, and viral infections; and microbiological control of production or the production environment primarily for food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries. It also provides a suite of software products and services that collect, analyze, and merge various sources of data to make decisions under the BIOMÉRIEUX VISION SUITE name; designs, manufactures, and maintains instruments and software; and designs and manufactures reagents for in vitro diagnostic tests. The company serves clinical and hospital laboratories, physicians, blood banks, vets, and industrial control laboratories. bioMérieux S.A. was formerly known as B-D Mérieux. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Marcy-l'Étoile, France. bioMérieux S.A. is a subsidiary of Institut Mérieux SA.

