Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPPP) Shares Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) were down 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.35 and last traded at $25.35. Approximately 253 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.73.

Imperial Petroleum Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.08.

Imperial Petroleum Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.5469 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

