GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF (NASDAQ:MSFL) Trading Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF (NASDAQ:MSFL – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.97 and last traded at $29.13. 223,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 209,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.28.

GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF (NASDAQ:MSFL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.25% of GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF (MSFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFL was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

