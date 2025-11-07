Cwm LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in Maze Therapeutics, Inc. $MAZE

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Maze Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Maze Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Maze Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Maze Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $98,000.

Maze Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ MAZE opened at $29.63 on Friday. Maze Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of -1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average is $17.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Maze Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MAZE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.08.

In related news, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 20,744 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $464,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MAZE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Maze Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Maze Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Maze Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

Maze Therapeutics Profile

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel, small molecule precision medicines for patients living with renal, cardiovascular and related metabolic diseases, including obesity. We are advancing a pipeline using our Compass platform, which allows us to identify and characterize genetic variants in disease and then link those variants to the biological pathways that drive disease in specific patient groups through a process we refer to as variant functionalization.

