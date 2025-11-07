Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on O. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Realty Income from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Get Realty Income alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on O

Realty Income Stock Up 0.4%

O stock opened at $56.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $61.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.89.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 299.07%.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $664,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,920.73. This represents a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 61,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 14,717 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 234,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,234,000 after buying an additional 51,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 4.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 84,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Realty Income

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.