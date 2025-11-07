PowerUp Acquisition (NASDAQ:PWUP) Trading 0.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.3550 and last traded at $0.3481. Approximately 678,982 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19,499% from the average daily volume of 3,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3468.
PowerUp Acquisition Trading Up 0.4%
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39.
PowerUp Acquisition Company Profile
PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on video gaming, gaming adjacent, and metaverse businesses.
