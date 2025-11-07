Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 15,886 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares during the quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 69.6% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 31,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 13,050 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,289,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,242,000 after acquiring an additional 160,051 shares during the period. HORAN Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $634,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,803.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 25,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 25,204 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $93.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.24. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $95.95. The firm has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.