Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMP

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 140,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 93,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 44,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMP opened at $24.52 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $24.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.50.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a $0.0492 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

