Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 285.5% in the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 136.2% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. The trade was a 24.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $3,767,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,529,181.40. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 274,118 shares of company stock valued at $46,180,719 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 7.3%

NASDAQ AMD opened at $237.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $267.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.32.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $300.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.21.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

