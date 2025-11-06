Regimen Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Regimen Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Regimen Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $78.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.35 and its 200 day moving average is $69.65. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $50.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.75.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

