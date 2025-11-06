Flagship Private Wealth LLC Sells 32,951 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Flagship Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,951 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 593,415.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 45,617,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,910,000 after acquiring an additional 45,609,923 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 123.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,098,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,142,000 after buying an additional 3,917,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,430,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734,684 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 654.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,586,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criteria Caixa S.A.U. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.69 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.67 and a one year high of $83.14. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.93 and a 200-day moving average of $82.69.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2627 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

Free Report

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

