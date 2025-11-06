iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,909,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,817 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $505,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,986,000 after purchasing an additional 32,249 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 50,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $280,000.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $67.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $69.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

