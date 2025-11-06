Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Has $296,000 Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF $IVOO

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 539,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,633,000 after buying an additional 158,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $203,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

IVOO opened at $109.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $84.85 and a 52-week high of $115.71.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

