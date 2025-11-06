CRK FY2025 EPS Estimate Increased by Capital One Financial

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Comstock Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $449.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also commented on CRK. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $9.00 target price on shares of Comstock Resources and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $19.50.

NYSE CRK opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.12 and a beta of 0.24. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $31.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Comstock Resources by 671.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 129.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 36.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

