Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Excelerate Energy, Inc. $EE

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 440,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,926,000. Excelerate Energy accounts for about 0.3% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.39% of Excelerate Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EE. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 1,467.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 89.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Excelerate Energy in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Excelerate Energy in the first quarter worth about $250,000. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EE opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.38. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $32.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.82 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. DNB Markets set a $31.00 price target on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $26.00 target price on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

