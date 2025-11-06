Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Research

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $329.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

NYSE CVNA opened at $309.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.26. Carvana has a 12-month low of $148.25 and a 12-month high of $413.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.59, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 3.50.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.26). Carvana had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carvana will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $5,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 83,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,131,750. This represents a 15.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.14, for a total transaction of $5,307,960.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,561.34. The trade was a 65.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 753,475 shares of company stock valued at $268,535,378 in the last 90 days. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Carvana by 13.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,950,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,534,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,785,000 after buying an additional 1,109,476 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 1,374.3% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 901,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,677,000 after buying an additional 840,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at about $259,468,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at about $193,091,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

