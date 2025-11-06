Noble Financial Issues Optimistic Estimate for GLDD Earnings

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Noble Financial upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s FY2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $195.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.30 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 8.63%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $12.93. The company has a market cap of $855.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLDD. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 19.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.6% during the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,389,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Mirabaud & Cie SA bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter valued at about $3,960,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 56.6% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 19,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

