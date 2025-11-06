Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $3.79 Million Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. $PAGP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 386,694 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Plains GP worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heronetta Management L.P. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 198,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 253,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Plains GP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 48,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Twin City Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Plains GP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Plains GP from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Plains GP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains GP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Plains GP Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of PAGP opened at $17.19 on Thursday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.8%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.29%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

