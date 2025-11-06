Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 128,673 Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul $JAJL

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,673 shares during the period. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul accounts for approximately 0.8% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned about 4.21% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul worth $10,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JAJL. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. WorthPointe LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul Price Performance

Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul stock opened at $28.80 on Thursday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.15. The company has a market cap of $242.78 million and a PE ratio of 25.04.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul

The Innovator 6mo Jan/Jul (JAJL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a six-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure JAJL was launched on Jul 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

