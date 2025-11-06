Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for FORR FY2025 Earnings

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Forrester Research in a research note issued on Monday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Forrester Research’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Forrester Research’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research lowered Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Forrester Research Trading Up 3.0%
Forrester Research stock opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $148.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORR. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 1.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 255,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 300.3% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Forrester Research by 99.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Forrester Research by 618.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 68,121 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 2,589.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.
About Forrester Research
Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.
