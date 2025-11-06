Souders Financial Advisors Has $10.12 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF comprises about 1.3% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $10,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 67,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.84 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $60.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.60.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

