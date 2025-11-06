Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

Fortive has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Fortive has a dividend payout ratio of 5.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fortive to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.71. Fortive has a 12-month low of $46.34 and a 12-month high of $83.32.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 11.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

