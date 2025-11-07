Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.8333.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KRRO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Korro Bio from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Korro Bio from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th.

Get Korro Bio alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Korro Bio

Korro Bio Price Performance

Shares of KRRO stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.09. The firm has a market cap of $305.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.94. Korro Bio has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $76.79.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.54) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Korro Bio will post -9.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korro Bio

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korro Bio by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Korro Bio by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Korro Bio in the first quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korro Bio by 391.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Korro Bio by 25.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Korro Bio

(Get Free Report)

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Korro Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korro Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.