PVH (NYSE:PVH) and Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Head to Head Comparison

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) and PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Jerash Holdings (US) pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. PVH pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Jerash Holdings (US) pays out 285.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PVH pays out 1.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Jerash Holdings (US) and PVH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jerash Holdings (US) 0.57% 1.31% 1.02% PVH 5.34% 11.90% 5.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

3.4% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of PVH shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.7% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of PVH shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Jerash Holdings (US) and PVH”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jerash Holdings (US) $145.81 million 0.28 -$850,000.00 $0.07 46.14 PVH $8.78 billion 0.42 $598.50 million $8.92 8.52

PVH has higher revenue and earnings than Jerash Holdings (US). PVH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jerash Holdings (US), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Jerash Holdings (US) and PVH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jerash Holdings (US) 0 1 1 0 2.50 PVH 0 8 10 0 2.56

Jerash Holdings (US) currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.84%. PVH has a consensus target price of $95.13, suggesting a potential upside of 25.21%. Given PVH’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PVH is more favorable than Jerash Holdings (US).

Volatility and Risk

Jerash Holdings (US) has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PVH has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PVH beats Jerash Holdings (US) on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds. The company offers its products under its own brands, such as TOMMY HILFIGER, TOMMY JEANS, Calvin Klein, CK Calvin Klein, Calvin Klein Jeans, Calvin Klein Underwear, and Calvin Klein Performance, as well as various other owned, licensed, and private label brands. It distributes its products at wholesale in department, chain, and specialty stores; through warehouse clubs, mass market, and off-price and independent retailers; and through company-operated full-price, outlet stores, and concession locations; and through digital commerce sites. PVH Corp. was founded in 1881 and is based in New York, New York.

