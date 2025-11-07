Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on SVCO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Silvaco Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Silvaco Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Anthony K.K. Ngai acquired 5,000 shares of Silvaco Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 74,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,608.10. This represents a 7.24% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher John Zegarelli bought 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,653.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,719.79. The trade was a 150.31% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last three months, insiders bought 16,800 shares of company stock valued at $87,450. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Silvaco Group by 27.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silvaco Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvaco Group by 4,961.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvaco Group by 35.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 25,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SVCO opened at $4.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $149.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 3.18. Silvaco Group has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $9.93.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

