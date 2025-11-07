Bank of Montreal Can Sells 18,076 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 229,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,076 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $25,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 668,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,845,000 after buying an additional 30,685 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 18.6%

BATS EFG opened at $114.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $113.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

