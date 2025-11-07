TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,899,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,441,000 after buying an additional 564,473 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 15.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,949,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,275,000 after acquiring an additional 384,518 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 19.4% during the first quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,683,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,925,000 after purchasing an additional 435,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,891,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,668,000 after purchasing an additional 175,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at $121,259,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $149.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.73. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 1-year low of $92.23 and a 1-year high of $167.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.41.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.31). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 1.27%.The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. TD SYNNEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.950 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.55.

Insider Activity

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $129,012.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,458,585.68. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 1,673 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total transaction of $261,807.77. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,623.21. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,444 shares of company stock worth $2,386,174. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

