Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $131.34 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,366,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,778 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $131,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 19.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $86.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.33 and a 1 year high of $116.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.58.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.490-3.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.11%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, CEO Richard A. Dierker acquired 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.57 per share, for a total transaction of $500,887.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 27,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,802.84. This trade represents a 25.16% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

