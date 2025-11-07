Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $113.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.71 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Artivion updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Artivion Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of NYSE:AORT traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.28. 92,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,602. Artivion has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $47.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AORT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Artivion from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Artivion in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Artivion from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.80 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Artivion from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Artivion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Artivion

In other Artivion news, insider John E. Davis sold 10,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $471,723.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 208,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,335.26. This represents a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 852,783 shares in the company, valued at $36,089,776.56. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,858 shares of company stock worth $3,250,129. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artivion

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AORT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Artivion by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 645,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,062,000 after buying an additional 119,634 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Artivion by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 481,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after acquiring an additional 139,370 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Artivion by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 130,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 11,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Artivion by 338.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 94,312 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Artivion during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Further Reading

