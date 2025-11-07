Citizens Jmp Cuts Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) Price Target to $12.00

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Citizens Jmp from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 67.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GHI. Jones Trading lowered their price target on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Price Performance

NYSE GHI traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $7.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,408. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $168.97 million, a PE ratio of -89.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 7.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 0.98%.The company had revenue of $23.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 340,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 24,707 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 166,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,163 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 111.7% during the second quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 63,417 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the first quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 8.3% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 50,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

Featured Stories

