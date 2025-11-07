Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 305.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 62.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,626,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $611.67 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $637.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $600.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $557.99.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.694 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

