Princeton Capital Management LLC Sells 170 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Princeton Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compass Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Caterpillar by 49.2% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $729.00 target price (up previously from $582.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Caterpillar from $408.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $476.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.94.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of CAT opened at $569.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $488.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $596.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 14.34%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.22, for a total value of $686,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,323 shares in the company, valued at $757,047.06. This represents a 47.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,970. This represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 57,185 shares of company stock valued at $26,245,964 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

