Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Sells 861 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,587 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $185,041.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 157,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,701,086.72. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 198,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $71.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.66. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $74.84. The company has a market capitalization of $279.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

