TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2025

TKO Group (NYSE:TKOGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.11), FiscalAI reports. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 5.40%.The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. TKO Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

TKO Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of TKO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.82. The stock had a trading volume of 119,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,594. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.52. TKO Group has a fifty-two week low of $115.77 and a fifty-two week high of $212.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.88 and a beta of 0.72.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. TKO Group’s payout ratio is currently 125.62%.

TKO Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TKO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TKO Group from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of TKO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TKO Group from $182.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TKO Group from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on TKO

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In related news, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe purchased 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $203.00 per share, with a total value of $150,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,961. The trade was a 16.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total value of $1,774,627.17. Following the sale, the director owned 137,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,625,922.08. This represents a 6.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 28,557 shares of company stock worth $5,449,723 over the last three months. 53.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TKO Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TKO Group

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

See Also

Earnings History for TKO Group (NYSE:TKO)

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.