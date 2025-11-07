DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.020-1.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DRH stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,794,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,706. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.38. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $285.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.45 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. DiamondRock Hospitality has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRH. State of Wyoming bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 703,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 44,991 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 472,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 567.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 25,912 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $98,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

