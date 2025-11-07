Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading 7.3% Higher After Strong Earnings

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.3% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $7.29 and last traded at $7.1990. 3,803,805 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 13,744,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.61 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Peloton Interactive has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTON. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Dion C. Sanders sold 127,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $995,147.58. Following the sale, the insider owned 110,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,658.34. This trade represents a 53.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 238,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,512.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 346,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,299.75. This trade represents a 40.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,834,177 shares of company stock valued at $14,655,695 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,602.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 64.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 40.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $65,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

