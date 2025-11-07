Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR) recently:

11/6/2025 – Corsair Gaming had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $9.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Corsair Gaming was given a new $10.00 price target on by analysts at Craig Hallum.

11/5/2025 – Corsair Gaming had its price target lowered by analysts at Macquarie from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Corsair Gaming had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Corsair Gaming had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $13.00 to $9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Corsair Gaming is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Corsair Gaming had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/2/2025 – Corsair Gaming is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Corsair Gaming had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

