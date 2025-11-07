Ellevest Inc. Sells 1,631 Shares of Synchrony Financial $SYF

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 31.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 337.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 20,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 36.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.38.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 1.1%

SYF opened at $73.54 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 5th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.10%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total transaction of $591,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 35,769 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,402.17. This represents a 18.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Darrell Owens sold 2,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $221,245.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,425.92. This trade represents a 15.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 23,075 shares of company stock worth $1,707,292 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.