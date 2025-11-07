Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.58 and traded as high as C$8.00. Superior Plus shares last traded at C$7.95, with a volume of 531,562 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPB shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Superior Plus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.53.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.01%.

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

