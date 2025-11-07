Ellevest Inc. Sells 285 Shares of The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Ellevest Inc. lessened its holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 1.3% during the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $254.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Allstate from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI set a $233.00 price target on Allstate and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.67.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL stock opened at $197.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.03. The Allstate Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $176.00 and a fifty-two week high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $5.69. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.The company had revenue of $17.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

