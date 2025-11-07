Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $138.87 Million Stake in The Mosaic Company $MOS

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 100.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,806,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,912,064 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $138,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,048,000. Flossbach Von Storch SE acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 13.3% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 31.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 22,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MOS opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.35%.The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.80%.

A number of research firms have commented on MOS. CIBC reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

