Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 276,124 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $148,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 90,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FIX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $875.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Northcoast Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,069.00 price objective on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.56, for a total transaction of $586,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,557,710.96. This represents a 6.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,005.41, for a total transaction of $2,513,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,640. The trade was a 38.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,447 shares of company stock worth $16,206,497. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX stock opened at $958.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $826.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $639.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 1.55. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $276.44 and a 52-week high of $1,020.26.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 10.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 10.16%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

