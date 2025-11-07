Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.73. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 130.47% and a negative net margin of 428.48%.The firm had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis Podlesak sold 19,200 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $304,128.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 191,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,525.92. The trade was a 9.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 157,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $2,581,407.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 298,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,027.01. This trade represents a 34.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 195,707 shares of company stock worth $3,183,904 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,838,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,951,000 after purchasing an additional 967,873 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,665,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after buying an additional 831,067 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,432,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,415,000 after buying an additional 800,800 shares during the last quarter. Stempoint Capital LP lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stempoint Capital LP now owns 2,372,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,220,000 after acquiring an additional 774,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,568,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

