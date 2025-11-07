Beazley (LON:BEZ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 887.68 and traded as high as GBX 905. Beazley shares last traded at GBX 897, with a volume of 519,340,188 shares changing hands.

BEZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Beazley from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,100 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,125.

The firm has a market cap of £5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 869.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 887.68.

In other news, insider Carolyn Johnson purchased 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 776 per share, with a total value of £176,928. Also, insider Robert A. Stuchbery purchased 6,400 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 785 per share, with a total value of £50,240. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 35,561 shares of company stock valued at $27,716,546. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

