Suncor Energy Inc. $SU Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,538,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,785 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $132,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SU. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 13,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 69,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $41.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.86. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $43.48. The firm has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 11.35%.The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

