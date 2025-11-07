Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,841 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $30,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 19,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.8% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,866,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 59,166.7% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 9.8% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $664,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $360.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $363.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.94.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $373.20 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $396.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $349.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 64.79%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.13, for a total transaction of $8,543,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 83,873 shares in the company, valued at $29,366,453.49. The trade was a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,700. The trade was a 13.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,375 shares of company stock worth $10,661,109. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

