Schroders (LON:SDR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 371.95 and traded as high as GBX 390. Schroders shares last traded at GBX 388.04, with a volume of 281,646,313 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SDR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Schroders from GBX 400 to GBX 420 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 435 to GBX 430 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 435 to GBX 440 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 386 to GBX 395 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 390 price target on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 409.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market cap of £6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 379.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 371.95.

In other news, insider Richard Oldfield acquired 68 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 372 per share, with a total value of £252.96. Insiders have purchased 374 shares of company stock valued at $144,840 in the last three months. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

