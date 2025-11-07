Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPE. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth $164,000. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 29,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,730,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,926,000 after buying an additional 820,515 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 45,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 29.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 89,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 20,260 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 3,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $93,898.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $983,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 83,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,500.02. The trade was a 32.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 543,738 shares of company stock valued at $12,922,932 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $23.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.84.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 3.77%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

