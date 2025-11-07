Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Has $447,000 Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,497,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,760,000 after acquiring an additional 857,098 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 21,689,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,258,000 after purchasing an additional 912,969 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,455,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,703,000 after purchasing an additional 207,882 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,963,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,461,000 after purchasing an additional 368,696 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,957,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,588,000 after purchasing an additional 545,244 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

VTEB opened at $50.39 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $51.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average of $49.26.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

