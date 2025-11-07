O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Holdings Lifted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,411.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,407.7% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,643.7% during the second quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,401.0% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,549,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,282.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, September 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.89.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $95.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.84. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The firm has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $9,073,251.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,674.70. This trade represents a 89.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $60,874.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,309.85. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,205 shares of company stock valued at $9,423,501. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

